WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Scottish football team send Graeme Souness a good luck video ahead of his impressive challenge to swim across the English Channel to raise money to fight a devastating skin disease

Souness won 54 caps for his country during his decorated playing career

Chris Wood, who played under the Rangers manager, sent his best wishes

The expert is set to complete his fundraising ‘mission’ this weekend

Scottish football team send Graeme Souness good luck video ahead of Channel swim