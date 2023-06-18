Scottish football team send Graeme Souness good luck video ahead of Channel swim

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The Scottish football team send Graeme Souness a good luck video ahead of his impressive challenge to swim across the English Channel to raise money to fight a devastating skin disease
Souness won 54 caps for his country during his decorated playing career
Chris Wood, who played under the Rangers manager, sent his best wishes
The expert is set to complete his fundraising ‘mission’ this weekend
