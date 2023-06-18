Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Scottish football team send Graeme Souness good luck video ahead of Channel swim

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Scottish football team send Graeme Souness good luck video ahead of Channel swim

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The Scottish football team send Graeme Souness a good luck video ahead of his impressive challenge to swim across the English Channel to raise money to fight a devastating skin disease

    Souness won 54 caps for his country during his decorated playing career
    Chris Wood, who played under the Rangers manager, sent his best wishes
    The expert is set to complete his fundraising ‘mission’ this weekend

    By Tamara Prenn for Mailonline

    Scottish football team send Graeme Souness good luck video ahead of Channel swim

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Gorgeous Images Capture the Mesmerizing ‘Strawberry Moon’ Rising Across the Globe

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy