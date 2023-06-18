Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Philippines coast

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The US Geological Survey said that a 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Philippines, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The authority stated that the earthquake was recorded at 10:15 UTC (13:15 Moscow time).

    In its statement today, the agency indicated that the epicenter of the earthquake was 65 km north of the city of Namwak, and its epicenter occurred at a depth of 4.4 km.

    No information was received about injuries or material damage as a result of the earthquake.nbsp;Also, the danger of a tsunami was not announced in the area.

