NNA – Today, the French newspaper, Parisien, reported that the French police had arrested an extremist activist suspected of attempting to assassinate French President Emmanuel Macron, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The newspaper added in its article: quot;The extremist left-wing activist was under investigation and is currently in prison. He is accused of wanting to attempt to assassinate the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, last April.quot;

