Arrival of a number of African leaders to Petersburg to meet with Putin

NNA – Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Anton Kobyakov, confirmed the arrival of a delegation of African leaders to St. Petersburg to meet with President Vladimir Putin, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

quot;Leaders from 6 African countries have arrived in Petersburg to meet with the President of Russia,quot; Kobyakov told reporters at the closing press conference of the Petersburg Forum today, Saturday.

Putin#39;s meeting with African leaders is expected to deal with their peace initiative on Ukraine as well as the future of the grain deal.

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quot;Among those who will attend the talks are the presidents of South Africa, the Comoros, Zambia and Senegal, the prime minister of Egypt and representatives from Uganda and the Congo.quot;

