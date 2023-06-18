Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Arrival of a number of African leaders to Petersburg to meet with Putin

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Anton Kobyakov, confirmed the arrival of a delegation of African leaders to St. Petersburg to meet with President Vladimir Putin, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    quot;Leaders from 6 African countries have arrived in Petersburg to meet with the President of Russia,quot; Kobyakov told reporters at the closing press conference of the Petersburg Forum today, Saturday.

    Putin#39;s meeting with African leaders is expected to deal with their peace initiative on Ukraine as well as the future of the grain deal.

    For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, quot;Among those who will attend the talks are the presidents of South Africa, the Comoros, Zambia and Senegal, the prime minister of Egypt and representatives from Uganda and the Congo.quot;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Gorgeous Images Capture the Mesmerizing ‘Strawberry Moon’ Rising Across the Globe

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy