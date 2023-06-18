Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers held “positive” talks in Tehran

NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced that he held quot;positivequot; talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, today.

Bin Farhan, who is currently visiting Tehran, said that he will convey to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit the Kingdom.

He said in a joint press conference that he discussed with Abdullahian quot;the implementation of the agreement signed in Beijing regarding the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.quot;

In turn, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: quot;We agree on the importance of forming joint political, economic and border committees, as well as cooperation in the field of drug control and the environment,quot; pointing out that they will move forward towards implementation, after ratification of the consensus between the two foreign ministers, by the leaders of the two countries, as reported by quot;SPAquot; and quot;IRNAquot; news agencies.

nbsp;

=============