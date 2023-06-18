Arslan says Borrell’s statement confirms that international community stands behind preventing return of displaced Syrians

NNA – Head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan, wrote today on Twitter: quot;The internal developments in the file of the displaced Syrians and their return to their country, and the commissioning of a ministerial committee to visit Syria and meet with the ministers assigned by the Syrian state, are positive and give hope for a serious breakthrough in this dossier.quot;

However, Arslan deemed that ldquo;the statement of the foreign policy official in the European Union, Mr. Josep Borrell, comes to confirm what we have said over and over again, that the international community and behind it the donor countries are the ones who always refuse to achieve the return through flimsy arguments and impossible conditions, and their indifference to the situation of Lebanon,nbsp;its people and the peoples of the entire region.quot;

ldquo;Yet, this will only increase our insistence on completing what we have started and achieving a safe and dignified return for the displaced,rdquo; Arslan asserted.

=========R.Sh.