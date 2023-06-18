President of South Africa reveals the details of the peace plan for Ukraine

NNA – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited Kiev on Friday with a delegation of African countries, disclosed the details of the peace plan for Ukraine.

According to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency, Ramaphosa announced in a statement that the African plan includes 10 main points, namely:

– Achieving peace through negotiations via diplomatic means

– Peace negotiations to begin the soonest possible

– De-escalation of the conflict on both sides

– Ensuring the sovereignty of states and peoples in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations

– Providing security guarantees for all countries

– Securing the movement of grain and fertilizer exports from bothnbsp;countries

– Providing humanitarian support for war victims

– Settling the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of children

– Having post-war reconstruction and assistance to war victims

– Providing closer interaction with African countries

For his part, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stressed his quot;opposition to freezing the Ukrainian conflict,quot; and reiterated his demand for quot;the withdrawal of Russian forces from lands that Kiev considers its own.quot;

Zelensky said he quot;does not understand the logic of African leaders who plan to visit Russia today for negotiations.quot;

After visiting Kiev, the African delegation went to Poland, and then arrived in Petersburg.

