Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    President of South Africa reveals the details of the peace plan for Ukraine

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited Kiev on Friday with a delegation of African countries, disclosed the details of the peace plan for Ukraine.

    According to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency, Ramaphosa announced in a statement that the African plan includes 10 main points, namely:

    – Achieving peace through negotiations via diplomatic means

    – Peace negotiations to begin the soonest possible

    – De-escalation of the conflict on both sides

    – Ensuring the sovereignty of states and peoples in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations

    – Providing security guarantees for all countries

    – Securing the movement of grain and fertilizer exports from bothnbsp;countries

    – Providing humanitarian support for war victims

    – Settling the issue of the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of children

    – Having post-war reconstruction and assistance to war victims

    – Providing closer interaction with African countries

    For his part, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stressed his quot;opposition to freezing the Ukrainian conflict,quot; and reiterated his demand for quot;the withdrawal of Russian forces from lands that Kiev considers its own.quot;

    Zelensky said he quot;does not understand the logic of African leaders who plan to visit Russia today for negotiations.quot;

    After visiting Kiev, the African delegation went to Poland, and then arrived in Petersburg.

