Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Putin: Russia is open to dialogue with everyone who wants peace

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is open to dialogue with everyone who wants peace, provided that the interests of all parties are taken into account.

    During his meeting with African leaders, the Russian President praised the position of African countries on the situation in Ukraine.

    He also expressed Russia#39;s deep respect for Africa#39;s position in favor of the peaceful settlement of disputes and the establishment of a more just world order.

    Putin stressed that Russia supports strengthening relations with African countries, while not interfering in internal affairs.

