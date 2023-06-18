Syria describes the EU policies toward it as inhuman and immoral

NNA – Damascus, SANA- The European Union chose to exclude the Syrian state from the conference held in Brussel, and was devoted mainly on Syria, so that the truth of its bankrupt goals and policies would not be revealed as a result of the inhumane and immoral coercive measures that the Syrian people face, a source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Saturday

The source indicated that the organizers of this meeting invited only their corrupt tools that are allied with Daesh, Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist organizations that oppose the will of the Syrian people and their vital interests, demanding that refugees not be allowed to return to their homeland and that humanitarian aid not be provided to the victims of terrorism and the earthquake.

The source noted that Syria succeeded in thwarting the objectives of the terrorist war and attempts to interfere in its internal affairs

Syria confirms that the attempts to undermine its stances have failed on battlefield, and have not succeed politically also, the source added.

The source concluded ldquo;Syria, which withstood the mercenaries and terrorists, is determined today to work with its Arab brothers, friends all good forces in the world to consolidate its victories and overcome the consequences of the economic blockade on it.rdquo; — SANA

