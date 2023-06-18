Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Taymour Jumblatt: True dialogue is the only way to reach an internal consensus

    By

    Jun 17, 2023

    NNA – Head of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot;, MP Taymour Jumblatt, considered that regardless of the results of the last session, and far from external analyses, proposals and expectations, the election of a consensual president for the republic remains an absolute prioritynbsp;to end the state of prolonged blockage and the political and institutional vacuum that stands in way of finding a horizon to overcome the prevailing social and economic challenges.

    In a statement on the sidelines of his Saturday#39;s meetings at Al-Mukhtara Palace, Jumblatt reaffirmed that quot;true dialogue is the only way to reach an internal consensus that establishes a reform path leading to general stability and launching the process of recovery and sustainable development.quot;

    He also deemed it not permissible to waste time with proposals that divert attention from the urgent need to stop the erosion of institutions, and to address the daily living, health and humanitarian crises facing the country and its people.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

