Jun 18th, 2023

    Ukraine announces an ammonia leak at a meat plant

    By

    Jun 17, 2023

    NNA – The Kremenchug City Council in Poltava Province, central Ukraine, announced that an ammonia leak had occurred at a meat processing plant in the city, according tonbsp;quot;Novostiquot; agency.

    The city council posted on its Facebook account: quot;Today, an ammonia leak occurred at the meatpacking plant in Kremenchug, where two employees were injured in the accident.quot;

    The city authorities confirmed that the toxic substance did not leave the scope of the factory and that there were no dangers threatening the residents, and that the company#39;s emergency team succeeded in dealing with the accident and removing its effects.

