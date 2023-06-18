Ukraine announces an ammonia leak at a meat plant

NNA – The Kremenchug City Council in Poltava Province, central Ukraine, announced that an ammonia leak had occurred at a meat processing plant in the city, according tonbsp;quot;Novostiquot; agency.

The city council posted on its Facebook account: quot;Today, an ammonia leak occurred at the meatpacking plant in Kremenchug, where two employees were injured in the accident.quot;

The city authorities confirmed that the toxic substance did not leave the scope of the factory and that there were no dangers threatening the residents, and that the company#39;s emergency team succeeded in dealing with the accident and removing its effects.

nbsp;

==============