NNA – US President Joe Biden stressed today, Saturday, that in order for Ukraine to join quot;NATOquot;nbsp;itnbsp;must meet the same requirements as other members of the alliance, and that Washington will not make this path easier for Kiev, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

quot;Ukraine must meet the same criteria to be part of NATO as other members,quot; Biden said, noting that his country will not make it easy for Ukraine to join NATO.

Politico newspaper reported earlier, quoting informed sources in NATO, that there is growing support among NATO members to facilitate Ukraine#39;s accession to NATO, and to exempt it from the procedures of the quot;membership planquot;.

