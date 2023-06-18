Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Biden: We will not facilitate Ukraine’s accession to NATO

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – US President Joe Biden stressed today, Saturday, that in order for Ukraine to join quot;NATOquot;nbsp;itnbsp;must meet the same requirements as other members of the alliance, and that Washington will not make this path easier for Kiev, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

    quot;Ukraine must meet the same criteria to be part of NATO as other members,quot; Biden said, noting that his country will not make it easy for Ukraine to join NATO.

    Politico newspaper reported earlier, quoting informed sources in NATO, that there is growing support among NATO members to facilitate Ukraine#39;s accession to NATO, and to exempt it from the procedures of the quot;membership planquot;.

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Gorgeous Images Capture the Mesmerizing ‘Strawberry Moon’ Rising Across the Globe

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy