Bear Mauls 66-Year-Old Arizona Man to Death as Bystanders Watch

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

A wild bear snuck up on, mauled, and killed a man in Arizona as he sat drinking coffee at his campsite, in what authorities are calling an incredibly rare unprovoked attack.

The mauling—which authorities described as “predatory in nature”—unfolded in the early morning hours on Friday near Prescott, Arizona.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, a massive black bear took 66-year-old Steve Jackson unaware as he sat at a table on his property, dragging him down an embankment for 75 feet.

