Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Poll Shows GOP Approval of Same-Sex Relationships Plummeted in 2023

    By

    Jun 17, 2023 , , , ,
    David McNew

    Americans’ support for same-sex relationships dropped from 2022 to 2023, amid an intense campaign against LGBTQ rights, according to a newly released Gallup poll.

    The phone-based poll of 1,011 adults found 64 percent of respondents describe same-sex relationships as “morally acceptable.” That figure is down from 71 percent in 2022, and represents the largest percentage change of any of the issues (including abortion, the death penalty, and birth control) included on the poll.

    The change was largely driven by self-identified Republican respondents. Last year, 56 percent of Republicans told Gallup they approved of same-sex relations. This year, only 41 percent supported them, reflecting conservative campaigns against LGBTQ rights, from laws prohibiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, to attacks on Pride-themed displays in stores.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

