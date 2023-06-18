Chinese military expert who filed patent for Covid vaccine died in mysterious circumstances

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Did the vaccine scientist who was ‘thrown to death’ have proof of a lab leak in Wuhan? A Chinese military expert who patented the Covid vaccine barely a month after the country’s initial lockdown died in mysterious circumstances aged just 54
Zhou Yusen filed a patent for a Covid-19 vaccine on February 24, 2020
This was barely a month after Wuhan went into lockdown due to the outbreak
It is said that ‘Zhou fell from the roof of the Institute’, but this is not confirmed
