WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

After a thrilling day of cricket at Edgebaston, we were treated to another enthralling day of action, with Usman Khawaja scoring his first Test Hundred on English soil to guide Australia to within 82 points of the lead. ‘England.

BUMBLE IN TEST: Usman Khawaja appears to have cracked it in England as Australia cut deficit to 82