    Florida sheriff's deputy pulled 100 FEET under water after he was sucked into storm drain

    By

    Florida sheriff’s deputy pulled 100 FEET under water after he was sucked into storm drain

    Terrifying moment Florida sheriff’s deputy is pulled underwater for 30 seconds after being sucked into a storm drain and propelled 100ft while rescuing driver from massive flood

    David Boss left work and was wading through chest-deep water on Highway 98 when he was pulled into the drain
    Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth was on the scene and tried to help when he was also dragged away.
    They were propelled under four lanes and traveled nearly 100ft underwater before the pair surfaced

    Florida sheriff’s deputy pulled 100 FEET under water after he was sucked into storm drain

