‘The Good Half’ Must Be the Year’s Most Ironically Titled Trainwreck

Tribeca Film Festival

The Good Half is the type of movie a person my age and with my pop-cultural tastes is predisposed to love, if not, simply appreciate (admittedly, for some surface-level reasons).

Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the family dramedy’s director is Robert Schwartzman—one of my first cinematic crushes, for his role as introverted love interest Michael Moscovitz in The Princess Diaries. Later, in 2008, his band Rooney’s debut album Calling The World became a staple on my iPod. (My later discovery that he is a member of the Coppola dynasty earned him extra cool points.)

On top of that, The Good Half ’s leading man is none other than Nick Jonas, another childhood crush—more accurately, idol—whose acting opportunities have mostly been limited to Disney Channel fare, wherein he’s played several versions of himself. (His biggest role since was in a DirecTV show about MMA fighting that, by all intents and purposes, simply does not exist.)

Read more at The Daily Beast.