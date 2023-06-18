Man Who Mysteriously Vanished After Calling 911 Is Found Dead in Marsh

Massachusetts State Police

A 24-year-old man who vanished in Massachusetts after leaving a party in a Lyft vehicle has been found dead, authorities say.

The body of Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes was recovered in a marshland in the city of Revere Friday night, police said.

De Los Reyes was last seen entering a rideshare car at 3:42 a.m. on June 11. Fourteen minutes later, the Lyft ride was terminated and De Los Reyes dialed 911—but the call strangely disconnected, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

