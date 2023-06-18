Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Man Who Mysteriously Vanished After Calling 911 Is Found Dead in Marsh

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , , , , ,
    Massachusetts State Police

    A 24-year-old man who vanished in Massachusetts after leaving a party in a Lyft vehicle has been found dead, authorities say.

    The body of Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes was recovered in a marshland in the city of Revere Friday night, police said.

    De Los Reyes was last seen entering a rideshare car at 3:42 a.m. on June 11. Fourteen minutes later, the Lyft ride was terminated and De Los Reyes dialed 911—but the call strangely disconnected, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

