‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals Some New Players

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Netflix phenomenon Squid Game is welcoming four fresh cast members for the next season, the streaming platform announced Saturday.

Returning to the South Korean survival drama series are Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, and the newcomers include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-guen. The show, about a deadly competition with a multi-million dollar prize, became a sensation as one of Netflix’s most-watched series, with 1.65 billion hours of viewing in only 28 days.

Squid Game also swept the 2022 Emmy Awards with a whopping 14 nominations and six wins as Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to take home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama.

