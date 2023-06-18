‘Professional Boxer’ Puts Wagner Mercenary in a Coma

Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A Wagner mercenary who’d recently returned home to Russia after waging war in Ukraine was brutally beaten by a “professional boxer” and left in a coma, according to local media reports.

Alexander Kozhevin, 32, apparently dodged a lengthy prison term by joining the ranks of Russia’s notorious shadow army—he was sentenced to 11 years in 2020 for the large-scale sale of drugs, according to Yekaterinburg Online.

His mother, Lyudmila, expressed outrage that her son’s attacker was still “walking free” in an interview with the local news outlet, pointing the finger at an unnamed “professional boxer” that she said is well-known in the city of Artyomovsky in the Sverdlovsk region.

