Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    ‘Professional Boxer’ Puts Wagner Mercenary in a Coma

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , , ,
    ‘Professional Boxer’ Puts Wagner Mercenary in a Coma

    Anton Vaganov/Reuters

    A Wagner mercenary who’d recently returned home to Russia after waging war in Ukraine was brutally beaten by a “professional boxer” and left in a coma, according to local media reports.

    Alexander Kozhevin, 32, apparently dodged a lengthy prison term by joining the ranks of Russia’s notorious shadow army—he was sentenced to 11 years in 2020 for the large-scale sale of drugs, according to Yekaterinburg Online.

    His mother, Lyudmila, expressed outrage that her son’s attacker was still “walking free” in an interview with the local news outlet, pointing the finger at an unnamed “professional boxer” that she said is well-known in the city of Artyomovsky in the Sverdlovsk region.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Gorgeous Images Capture the Mesmerizing ‘Strawberry Moon’ Rising Across the Globe

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy