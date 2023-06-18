Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    ‘Jurassic Narcs’: The Vietnam Vets Who Supersized the War on Drugs

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , , , ,
    ‘Jurassic Narcs’: The Vietnam Vets Who Supersized the War on Drugs

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/DEA

    On the muggy summer night of July 31, 1980, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) organized a sting operation at the Pompeii Warehouse south of Miami. Five undercover agents waited inside the warehouse with the drugs—15,000 pounds of marijuana in the back of a GM rental truck, which they planned to sell for a million cash.

    Leading the sting was group supervisor Frank White, a 37-year-old Vietnam war hero. He and fellow agents were parked near the warehouse in unmarked sedans providing perimeter security.

    At 9 p.m., a green Chevy with two antennas on the trunk pulled up to the warehouse and three men filed inside, carrying guns and police radios, and flashing police badges. “Police,” one of them yelled at the undercover agents. “You’re under arrest!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nationals’ Bridget McKenzie ‘aware of rumours’ before David Van sexual assault allegations

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Matt Doran ‘prioritises his health at home’ after he disappeared while covering the Hunter Valley tragedy

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Gorgeous Images Capture the Mesmerizing ‘Strawberry Moon’ Rising Across the Globe

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy