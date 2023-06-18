Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Even NYC Real Estate Brokers Think Fees Have Gotten Bonkers

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    There is a well-worn complaint among prospective renters in New York City: Apartment brokers collect massive fees seemingly just for opening the front door. But sometimes they don’t even do that. Last summer, when 31-year-old Bri’anna Moore was scouting for a one-bedroom in Brooklyn, many brokers simply texted her the lock code and told her to let herself in. And yes, they still wanted their commission.

    This spring, as Moore contemplated moving again, the landscape was just as bleak. One rent-stabilized unit in Flatbush, Brooklyn, was listed at $1,243 per month, she said. The broker fee? Almost $5,000—even for people who found the listing themself without the help of an agent.

    “It’s really predatory,” Moore said. “It’s contributing to the gentrification of New York City… The only people who can afford these apartments are going to be really wealthy.”

