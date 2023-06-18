Vivek Ramaswamy Runs Straight Into the Trump/DeSantis GOP Civil War

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Is there trouble brewing in MAGA paradise? As the Republican presidential primary race heads into summer, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finds himself in a surrogate spat with the biotech entrepreneur—and fellow GOP hopeful—Vivek Ramaswamy.

In case you haven’t been following this internecine tiff, here’s a recap: On June 3, Ramaswamy criticized DeSantis for signing Florida’s HB-269—a law designed to “provide law enforcement agencies with new enforcement mechanisms to punish perpetrators of antisemitic incidents and those who target religious communities”—telling CNBC that DeSantis “signed a hate speech bill earlier this year at his donors’ request.”

Dave Rubin, a conservative podcaster and effusive DeSantis supporter, responded by accusing Ramaswamy of “doing Trump’s dirty work.” Then, Ramaswamy’s press secretary accused Rubin of taking money from Team DeSantis. Both Rubin and DeSantis’ rapid response director (who has appeared as a guest on Rubin’s show) flatly denied the allegation.

