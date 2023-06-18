Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    'Asteroid City' Should Put a Stop to the Misguided Wes Anderson Memes

    'Asteroid City' Should Put a Stop to the Misguided Wes Anderson Memes

    As a (relatively) young person, my life often feels centered around memes. Hundreds of years from now, I’d like to think history will consider 2023 a year defined by people scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, sending friends videos, and waiting for them to respond with things like “That’s SO me” or a series of cry-laughing emojis. We’re really in the golden age.

    One of the year’s most popular meme trends began in April when a TikTok user named Ava Williams posted a video with the caption, “You better not be acting like you’re in a Wes Anderson film when I get there.” Set to the song “Obituary” from Anderson’s 2021 film The French Dispatch, the video features a series of images that wouldn’t be out of place in one of the director’s actual films—including a picturesque train carriage and a quirkily dressed character, staring emotionless at the camera.

    Williams’ TikTok has now been viewed over 14 million times. The video has also inspired countless iterations from other users, which see them acting like they’re in a Wes Anderson film—usually by looking disaffected and contemplative—while getting a burger, while working at a shop, going to the supermarket, the library, or traveling around the world.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

