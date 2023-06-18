Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Why SCOTUS’ Shock Voting Rights Call May Be Window Dressing

    The Supreme Court shocked just about everyone when conservative justices John Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh sided with their progressive colleagues to rule that Alabama’s recently redrawn congressional maps discriminated against Black voters.

    Author David Daley, a senior fellow of voting rights advocacy group FairVote, told The New Abnormal’s Danielle Moodie what makes the decision all the more extraordinary is that Chief Justice Roberts has made “his life’s work to try and gut the Voting Rights Act” for more than 35 years.

