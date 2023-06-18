Don’t look down! Massive bear hangs from side of Colorado home in attempt to make daring escape

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Don’t look down! A massive bear hangs from the side of the Colorado house in a daring attempt to escape, before deciding the drop is too high and returning the way it entered

A Colorado brown bear arrived as an uninvited guest at a man’s home while he was at work

The man’s neighbors recorded the bear swinging from a second story window of the house as he decided if he could jump

Eventually, the bear decided there was a better way out and snuck into the house he had broken into to get out on the first floor.

