Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford aims to play for England

Man City goalkeeper James Trafford is aiming to play Champions League football and represent England… as he insists he can rise to the top after thriving on loan at Bolton

James Trafford spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One

He has thrived for the club and is very confident about his future in the game

Trafford wants to continue and play in the Champions League and for England

