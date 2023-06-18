Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford aims to play for England

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Man City goalkeeper James Trafford is aiming to play Champions League football and represent England… as he insists he can rise to the top after thriving on loan at Bolton
James Trafford spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One
He has thrived for the club and is very confident about his future in the game
Trafford wants to continue and play in the Champions League and for England
