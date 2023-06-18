Philippine ferry with 120 people on board catches fire at sea

NNA – A ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members has caught fire at sea in the Philippines, and a coastguard vessel has been deployed to rescue those on board and extinguish the flames, according to officials.

The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire at dawn on Sunday while travelling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coastguard said.

It did not immediately say how many people had been rescued from the ferry or if there were casualties.

Photos and video released by the coastguard show flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry as coastguard personnel on board another vessel used water cannon trying to put out the fire.

A fishing boat and another vessel could be seen nearby.

None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen on board the burning ferry based on the photographs and video released by the coastguard.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In March, a fire raged overnight on a ferry carrying about 250 people off the southern island province of Basilan. At least 31 passengers and crew members had been killed, the coastguard said.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the worldrsquo;s worst peacetime maritime disaster. — AP

