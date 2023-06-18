Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi presides over Mass service

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, strongly criticized the presidential election session last Wednesday, saying: ldquo;How do we accept the farce of what happened in the presidential election session, when the constitution was violated in cold blood? Is this the way we uproot Lebanon from its typical features and strip it of its message in its Arab surrounding?

    In his sermon in Bkerke, Al-Rahinbsp;indicated that quot;every official must return to prayer and stand in the presence of God with a spirit of humility, to admit his personal mistake and return to the logic of the state.quot;

