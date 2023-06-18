Banners in Deir Ammar against establishing a landfill in the town

Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    NNA – Banners were raised in the streets of the town of Deir Ammar – Al-Minnieh and at its main entrance, in the name of the municipality and the people, expressing their refusal to establish a landfill for waste in the town.

    This protest move comes within the framework of measuresnbsp;launched by the municipality, dignitaries,nbsp;residents, civil society organizations and activists, a few days ago, to express their refusal to establish a landfill for waste in the outskirts of the town, as suggested, due to the health and environmental impact it will have onnbsp;the residents, and the pollution it will cause tonbsp;the underground water wells and plantationnbsp;crops.

