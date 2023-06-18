Al-Sisi receives a senior Sudanese delegation: Priority is to a permanent ceasefire and the start of dialogue

NNA – Today, Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation,nbsp;in the presence of the head of the General Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that Sisi listened during the meeting to a presentation of the developments of the situation in Sudan,nbsp;as the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council explained the course of efforts aimed at settling the crisis in a manner that preserves the unity and cohesion of the state, as well as ways of cooperation and coordination to deliver humanitarian aid and provide relief.

