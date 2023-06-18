Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    129 immigrants found in a truck in Mexico

    Jun 18, 2023

    NNA – Mexican authorities announced that 129 migrants of different nationalities were found stacked in the back of a cargo truck in the eastern state of Veracruz.

    The National Institute of Migration said in a statement that the migrants, who quot;hail from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and India,quot; were located on Friday night, according to AFP.

    As per the institute, 51 of them came from Guatemala and were returned to their country.
    Nineteen unaccompanied minors, originally from Guatemala and Honduras, were transferred to a special shelter, while the others were transferred to a migrant center.

    Thousands of migrants fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries face kidnapping and exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs as they cross Mexico on their way to the US border.

