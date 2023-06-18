Abi Ramia: We will confront the systematic campaigns

NNA – MP Simon Abi Ramia affirmed, quot;The Free Patriotic Movement#39;s deputies are committed to the intersection that took place with other forces regarding the presidential election,quot; refuting all the slanders and lies that targeted deputies from the movement in the presidential elections on June 14.

In a meeting with FPM activistsnbsp;who visited him at his Ehmej residence on Sunday, Abi Ramianbsp;said: quot;It is a systematic campaign to which the movementnbsp;is being exposed, and we will confront it with our convictions based on the interest of Lebanon and the unity of the movement.quot;

He also stressed that quot;the Christian will cannot be overridden, and a presidential candidate cannot be imposed awaynbsp;from sincere dialogue with the political components in the country, so that we have a rescue and reform president.quot;

The MP pointed out that he would carry on his foreign tours over three dossiers: the fight against corruption, the Syrian displacement, and the investigation into the Beirut port explosion.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.