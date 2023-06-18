Several Iraqi dead and injured after their bus crashed in Iran

NNA – The Iranian quot;IRNAquot; agency reported that 4 Iraqis were killed and 19 others were injured, in a traffic accident that led to the crash of their bus in the north-east of the country, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The agency quoted Hamid Hosseini, deputy director of the accident department center in the Iranian city of Nishapur, as saying, quot;4 people were killed and 19 injured, when a passenger bus crashed Sunday morning on the Neyshapur-Sabzewar road in Khorasan province, carrying tourists from Iraq.quot;

Hosseini confirmed that some of the injured are in critical condition.

nbsp;

==========