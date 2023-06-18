Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Harry and Meghan Face Netflix Axe—but Is She the New 'Duchess of Dior'?

    Harry and Meghan Face Netflix Axe—but Is She the New 'Duchess of Dior'?

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    ‘Bye bye, Netflix, hello Dior’ for Harry and Meghan?

    After they lost their $20 million Spotify contract—by “mutual agreement” the statement said—and being called “fucking grifters” as a farewell, the U.K. Sun on Sunday reports that Netflix are unlikely to renew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported £81 million ($104 million) contract, believing “the lemon has been fully squeezed.” Even though their documentary series Harry and Meghan was most-watched subscription TV show of 2022, “there are no plans for a follow-up series,” the paper says.

