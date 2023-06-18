Harry and Meghan Face Netflix Axe—but Is She the New ‘Duchess of Dior’?

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

‘Bye bye, Netflix, hello Dior’ for Harry and Meghan?

After they lost their $20 million Spotify contract—by “mutual agreement” the statement said—and being called “fucking grifters” as a farewell, the U.K. Sun on Sunday reports that Netflix are unlikely to renew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported £81 million ($104 million) contract, believing “the lemon has been fully squeezed.” Even though their documentary series Harry and Meghan was most-watched subscription TV show of 2022, “there are no plans for a follow-up series,” the paper says.

