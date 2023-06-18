DeSantis has a better chance of beating Biden in 2024 than Trump, according to DailyMail.com poll

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis has a better chance than Donald Trump of beating Joe Biden than in 2024, according to DailyMail.com poll – but Mike Pence beats ALL of them among independent voters

DailyMail.com/JL Partners poll shows Biden would beat Republican challengers

But Ron DeSantis would push him closest in 2024, trailing 43-44%

Former President Donald Trump would lose 46-44%

