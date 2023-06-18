Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    DeSantis has a better chance of beating Biden in 2024 than Trump, according to DailyMail.com poll

    By

    DeSantis has a better chance of beating Biden in 2024 than Trump, according to DailyMail.com poll

    EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis has a better chance than Donald Trump of beating Joe Biden than in 2024, according to DailyMail.com poll – but Mike Pence beats ALL of them among independent voters

    DailyMail.com/JL Partners poll shows Biden would beat Republican challengers
    But Ron DeSantis would push him closest in 2024, trailing 43-44%
    Former President Donald Trump would lose 46-44%

    By Rob Crilly, Senior US Political Reporter for Dailymail.Com

    DeSantis has a better chance of beating Biden in 2024 than Trump, according to DailyMail.com poll

