Why You Should Enjoy The ‘Dad Jokes’ This Father’s Day: Scientists Say Your Dad’s Jokes Are GOOD For You – Here’s A Pick Of The Most Chilling

Dad jokes are important for teaching children to be ashamed of parents

This toughens them up because they realize that shame isn’t such a bad thing

The Science-Backed Case for Embracing ‘Dad Jokes’ this Father’s Day