Saudi Royal Court announces the death of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud

NNA – The Saudi Royal Court announced, in a statement today, Sunday, the passingnbsp;of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

According to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency, the Saudi Court said in the statement: quot;Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud has moved outside the Kingdom to the mercy of God Almighty.quot;

It added, quot;He will be prayed for tomorrow, Monday, after the eveningnbsp;prayer, at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in the city of Riyadh.quot;

