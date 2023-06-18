Putin: Authorities are stimulating the industrial sector to develop drones

NNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin announced, during the closed part of the meeting with military correspondents, that quot;the Russian authorities are concerned with developing the production of drones and aerial drones inside the country,quot; according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

President Putin said, during his response to the request of the military correspondent, Yevgeny Poddubny, to provide more incentives for the military industry to be more interested in developing unmanned aircraft, that quot;the Russian Federation authorities are working at the present time to stimulate the military industries to design and develop unmanned aircraft.quot;

It is noteworthy that the Russian army, with great success, used many air marches during the special military operation, including the quot;Lancetquot; model.

