‘Loser, Loser, Loser’: Chris Christie Doubles Down on Plan to Take Down Trump

Chris Christie turned up his rhetoric on fellow presidential contender Donald Trump in an interview Sunday, branding the former president as a “petulant child” and a “loser.”

The former New Jersey governor appeared on CNN’s State of the Union, where he tore into Trump’s recent statements on former administration officials such as John Kelly, one of Trump’s numerous chiefs of staff, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

“Donald Trump—if you believe what he said when they left, that means he didn’t pick the very best people and doesn’t know how to pick personnel,” Christie said. “If you believe what—about them what he said at the beginning, the great stuff, then this guy is the worst manager in the history of the American presidency. Either way, Republicans should listen to what he says. He’s a petulant child when someone disagrees with them.”

