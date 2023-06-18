Pope meets once again with the congregation in St. Peter’s Square following his surgery

NNA – After undergoing surgery at the beginning of this month, Pope Francis heldnbsp;Sunday prayers of evangelismnbsp;in front of thousands of worshipers who gathered in St. Peter#39;s Square in the Vatican this morning.

The Pope thanked the faithful for theirnbsp;messages to him while he was in the hospital, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.

quot;I would like to express my gratitude for the affection, concern and friendship,quot; he said, addressing the crowds that greeted him with applause, stressing that quot;this humanitarian support provided me with great help and great consolation.quot;

Once again, the Supreme Pontiff expressed his quot;great sorrow and painquot; over the sinking of a dilapidated boat a few days ago, off the coast of Greece, with hundreds of migrants on board, in a disaster that killed at least 78 people, while many are still missing

