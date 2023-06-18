Mike Pence calls Trump indictment ‘saddening’ and ‘divisive,’ but won’t say if he’d pardon the former president

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to NBC News.

In his presidential campaign, Mike Pence is trying to win votes without losing any more friends.

In a “Meet the Press” exclusive, Pence dodged questions on whether he would pardon the former president.

Pence said he has the support of all kinds of people, but wouldn’t say if he’s targeting Trump supporters.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is trying to make a case for himself as the best Republican presidential candidate in 2024 – all while tiptoeing around the MAGA crowd’s feelings.

Pence joined “Meet the Press” on NBC News for an exclusive interview that aired Sunday, during which he said the indictment against former President Donald Trump was “saddening.” Still, Pence wouldn’t say if he would pardon Trump himself if he were elected to the Oval Office, saying the “question is premature.”

“Well, let me say first and foremost, I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty,” he to host Chuck Todd. “Look, all we know is what, what the president has been accused of in the indictment. We don’t know what his defense is. We don’t know if this will even go to trial.”

Trump, the GOP’s 2024 frontrunner, pleaded not guilty to a 37-page indictment brought against him by the Justice Department. Special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case, said he’d seek a “speedy trial,” and the prosecution also asked to keep evidence in the case a secret so that it won’t conflict with other “ongoing investigations.”

“It could be subject to a motion to dismiss. We don’t know what the verdict will be of the jury,” Pence said in his NBC interview. “I just think this whole matter is incredibly divisive for the country. And look, I just think at the end of the day, it’s – it is saddening to me that we are now in this moment.”

Pence also said that as he’s traveled the country, it’s “Americans of every political persuasion who thank me for my service to the country.” He dodged two pointed questions from Todd about how many of Pence’s fans “were wearing MAGA hats.”

“Look, I know the people in our movement, and I can honestly tell you that they’re some of the best people in this country,” Pence said. “They love America and they love our Constitution.”

