Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tunisian Foreign Ministry condemns storming of its ambassador’s residence in Khartoum

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned today, Sunday, armed groups storming the residence of the Tunisian ambassador in Khartoum, calling for quot;the perpetrators to be held accountable,quot; according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

    In an issuednbsp;statement, the Foreign Ministry said, quot;Tunisia strongly condemns the armed groups#39; raiding of the residence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia in Khartoum, looting his property and tampering with its contents, in a grave violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and a flagrant breachnbsp;of the inviolability of the headquarters of diplomatic missions.quot;

    The statement called for tracking down the perpetrators and holding them accountable.

    Meanwhile, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry expressed quot;its full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at stabilizing the armistice and returning to dialogue to get out of the crisis.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========

    By

