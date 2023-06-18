Russia concludes an agreement to attract tourists from Iran

NNA – The Russian development company quot;KAVKAZ.RFquot; has concluded a memorandum of understanding with Iran to develop and promote tourism between both countries, particularly tonbsp;attract Iranian tourists to Russia.

According to quot;Russia Todayquot;, the document was concluded within the framework of the activities of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which witnessed wide participation despite foreign restrictions.

Andrei Yumchanev, the general manager of the development company, quot;Kafkaz RFquot;, revealed the objectives of the agreement, and said in an interview with RT on the sidelines of his participation in the forum: quot;Iran is a strategic partner for us for a number of reasons. First, they are our friends and we want to develop our investments with them. Secondly, by taking into accountnbsp;the regional proximity and cultural features in the Caucasus, we take this as a special Caucasian platform for tangible interaction.#39;

He added yhat one of the simplest ideas that we seek to develop is the development ofnbsp;tourism exchange between both countries.

nbsp;

==========

nbsp;