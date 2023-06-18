Guterres meets with Secretary-General of Muslim World League following his initiative of “Building Bridges of Understanding and Peace between East and West”

NNA – United Nations Secretary-General,nbsp;Antonio Guterres, received, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, the President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, following the initiative: ldquo;Building Bridges of Understanding and Peace between East and Westrdquo; that he launched from the United Nations Headquarters, with the participation of the United Nations Presidency and its General Secretariat, the High Representative of the Alliance of Civilizations, and in the presence of senior international, religious, political and intellectual leaders.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of issues of common interest between the League and the United Nations, and the enhancement of prospects for bilateral cooperation in this regard, in particular the discussion of the outputs and programs of the quot;Building Bridges of Understanding and Peace between East and Westquot; initiative and the mechanisms for activating them.

This comes after the great momentum gained by the launch of the initiative, as it witnessed interaction from internationalnbsp;leaders and religious, intellectual and academic scholarsnbsp;who declared in their speeches on the United Nations platform the urgent importance of this initiative, and their full supportnbsp;for expanding its scope as part of the international institutional activity pivotal to the peace of our world and the harmony of its societies. They also highlighted the importance of activating its ideas on the ground, including the call for launching a global day for the Alliance of Civilizations between East and West.

