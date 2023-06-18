11 dead, 10 missing due to a hurricane in southern Brazil

NNA – AFP quotednbsp;the Brazilian local government as saying that 11 persons diednbsp;in a hurricane that hit the south of the country.

The government of the southern state of Rio Grande, bordering Uruguay and Argentina, said in a statement that the civil defense service in the state had confirmed that 11 people had been killed by the hurricane.

Authorities said that quot;10nbsp;other people are still missing, after they had talked about 20 missing earlier.quot;

Local media reported that one of the victims was a four-year-old boy.

