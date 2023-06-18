Skaf: June 14th session established a new formula that gives an advanced role to the internal parties in choosing a president

NNA – MP Ghassan Skaf indicated, during his reception of Bekaa activists in the town of Aitha Al-Fakhar in Rashaya district on Sunday,nbsp;that quot;the June 14th session was the result of an internal initiative that broke the stalemate in the presidential file, removed barriers between several components, imposed a democratic presidential battle, and established a newnbsp;equationnbsp;that gives an advanced role to the internal parties in choosing the president.quot;

Skaf underlined thenbsp;new move on the domestic scenenbsp;aiming tonbsp;breaknbsp;the barriers between all the components of the country, quot;because the internal sterility in achieving the presidential election will once again refer the file of agreeingnbsp;on a president completely to the outside.quot;

He added, quot;In this context, I met the Qatari ambassador and we discussed matters related to the presidency of the republic, and we will have meetings with a number of ambassadors and representatives of countries in the coming weeks.quot;

Referring to the Saudi-French summit held in Paris, Skaf deemednbsp;that the meeting was important, but we cannot think that thenbsp;Lebanese presidency dossier was at the top of the files tackled. He noted that we can know more about the developments in this file through the French President#39;s envoy Le Drian during his visit to Lebanon upcomingnbsp;Wednesday.

