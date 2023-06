NNA – Lebanese Republic Dar Al-Fatwanbsp;announced, in an issuednbsp;statement this evening, that standing on quot;Arafahquot; will occurnbsp;on the ninth of the month of Dhul-Hijjah fornbsp;the year 1444 AH, which correspondsnbsp;to Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Accordingly, Wednesday, June 28,nbsp;2023, will be thenbsp;first day of Eid Al-Adha.

=========R.Sh.