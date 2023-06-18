Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Who Supports Mike Pence? Mike Pence Doesn’t Know

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , ,
    Who Supports Mike Pence? Mike Pence Doesn’t Know

    NBC

    Mike Pence has listed a number of certainties since his presidential announcement. His desire for a national abortion ban. His inability to defend Donald Trump’s actions over classified documents that led to his federal indictment. How he couldn’t overturn the 2020 election on January 6, no matter what Trump claimed.

    What he cannot seem to name, however, is the type of voter who would actually vote for Mike Pence.

    In an interview with Meet the Press that aired Sunday, the former vice president seemed flummoxed when asked by moderator Chuck Todd about who the ideal Pence supporter was—and how they differentiated from a Trump supporter.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mali’s military junta holds referendum expected to pave the way to elections

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wing Of United Flight Collides With Delta Plane Tail; FAA Investigating

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mali’s military junta holds referendum expected to pave the way to elections

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wing Of United Flight Collides With Delta Plane Tail; FAA Investigating

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mum reveals how she lost more than $100k to man she met on Tinder in cruel ‘pig butchering’ scam

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy