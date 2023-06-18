Who Supports Mike Pence? Mike Pence Doesn’t Know

NBC

Mike Pence has listed a number of certainties since his presidential announcement. His desire for a national abortion ban. His inability to defend Donald Trump’s actions over classified documents that led to his federal indictment. How he couldn’t overturn the 2020 election on January 6, no matter what Trump claimed.

What he cannot seem to name, however, is the type of voter who would actually vote for Mike Pence.

In an interview with Meet the Press that aired Sunday, the former vice president seemed flummoxed when asked by moderator Chuck Todd about who the ideal Pence supporter was—and how they differentiated from a Trump supporter.

